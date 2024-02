Share:













The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have confirmed the attack on the training ground of the russian troops on the left bank of the Kherson Region, during which about 60 invaders were destroyed.

This follows from a statement by the spokesperson for the Defense Forces of South Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, on the air of Kyiv24.

"All this profanity with the raising of the flag and running away from there was magically completed by how yesterday they worked on one of the training grounds, where the appropriate assault groups are actually being prepared," she said.

According to her, dozens of russian occupiers were killed as a result of the strike.

"The work was carried out quite effectively; at least 60 invaders will definitely not return to combat positions, and we are still investigating the rest of the data," the spokesperson added.

Humeniuk did not reveal what weapons were used in the attack but stressed that the AFU "are using all available weapons and power."

As earlier reported, russian Telegram channels complained that the Ukrainian military had struck a training ground of the russian military somewhere in the occupied part of the Kherson Region.

The day before, the Ukrainian military attacked a training ground with russian military personnel near the occupied Volnovakha of the Donetsk Region.