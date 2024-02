Share:













Losses of the personnel of the russian troops on February 22 amounted to 408,240 killed, also Ukrainian defenders destroyed 37 combat armored vehicles, 49 artillery systems and 32 drones.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the day, the enemy lost 3 tanks (total - 6,526), 37 armored combat vehicles (total - 12,410), 49 artillery systems (total - 9,916), 2 units of rocket artillery (total - 999), 2 anti-aircraft defense systems (total - 682), 36 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (total - 12,960), 9 units of special equipment (total - 1,575), 32 drones (total - 7,628).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the loss of personnel of the russian troops on February 21 amounted to 407,240 killed, Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 1 aircraft, 35 armored combat vehicles, 41 artillery systems and 36 drones.

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine exceeded 406,000 soldiers. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 200 units of enemy equipment during the day.