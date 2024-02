AFU use HIMARS to hit russian training ground near Volnovakha; about 60 occupiers could have been killed – BBC

In the afternoon of February 20, the defense forces struck the occupiers' training ground near Volnovakha, Donetsk Region. At least 60 people were killed.

This follows from a statement posted on Telegram by the russian service of BBC News.

It is reported that the Ukrainian military probably hit it with two HIMARS missiles.

"In the middle of the day on February 20, the Ukrainian military probably struck with two HIMARS MLRS missiles at a training ground near the village of Trudivske in the Volnovakha District of the Donetsk Region," the channel reported.

The publication also reports that at this moment, the military personnel lined up at the training ground and were waiting for the arrival of the commander, Major General. According to the source, the place of deployment of the brigade is the city of Borzya in the Transbaikal Krai of russia.

According to various estimates, including those of the brigade's servicemen themselves, at least 60 people could have died as a result of the strike.

"The Ukrainian authorities did not comment on the event," the BBC reported.

