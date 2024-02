Forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" will be held on the second anniversary of russian invasion, Zelenskyy will give pre

On Sunday, February 25, the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" will be held, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will give a press conference.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The main topics of the forum:

achievement of Ukrainian goals in the war,

development of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine,

the work of the Ukrainian defense industry,

ensuring economic growth and integration of Ukraine into world markets,

implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula,

security guarantees for Ukraine and protection of citizens.

Event format: panel discussions, press conference of the President of Ukraine.

Media participation in events is limited: 1 correspondent, 1 cameraman, 1 photographer can be accredited from one mass media.

The time and place of the event will be notified in the accreditation confirmation letter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy's press secretary Serhii Nikiforov announced on the air of the national telethon that on February 25, a large conference will be held with the participation of all "top officials", at which an "honest conversation" is expected about Ukraine's way forward.

According to Nikiforov, on February 24, the anniversary of the full-scale russian invasion, visit of foreign leaders are expected. Nikiforov did not specify which heads of countries will visit Ukraine.

He also announced that an online meeting of the Group of Seven countries (USA, Canada, Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan) will be held on February 24 with the participation of Ukraine.

Earlier it became known that the day before Zelenskyy held a meeting with MPs of the Servant of the People faction. It became the first since the beginning of a full-scale war. The head of the Servant of the People faction in the parliament, Davyd Arakhamia, revealed the details of what Zelenskyy talked about with the MPs during the meeting.