The Polish and Ukrainian governments will meet in Warsaw on March 28 to solve the problem of border blockade.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced this, Onet reports.

Poland rejected Zelenskyy’s offer to meet on the border, because they believe that such a meeting would be purely symbolic.

"The Ukrainian side also understands that it is better to hold these negotiations at the technical level so that the government meeting does not have symbolic value - because we do not need symbolism in relations. The whole world sees how determined we are to help Ukraine, and there is no need for further vivid gestures of solidarity," explained Donald Tusk.

"We need concrete proposals on the market and agriculture. This does not require goodwill, but requires hard work," the prime minister added.

The Polish prime minister also stressed that Ukraine "can continue to count on Poland's full support in the confrontation with Russia."

Recall that Zelenskyy called on Polish President Andrzej Duda and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to come to the border on February 24 and resolve the issue of blockade of Ukrainian grain.

The administration of President Duda supported Zelenskyy’s idea of ​ ​ a meeting of the governments. But they believe that the meeting is better held elsewhere, not at the border.