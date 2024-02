Share:













Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Polish President Andrzej Duda and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to come to the border on February 24 and resolve the issue of blockade of Ukrainian grain.

The head of state wrote about this on his Telegram.

"I instructed our government soon, until February 24, to be on the border between our states. And I ask you, Donald, Mr. Prime Minister, to come to the border too. Andrzej, Mr. President, I ask you to support this dialogue. This is national security. We don't have to delay it. The coming days give us a chance to do that," Zelenskyy wrote.

He added that he was ready to go to the border with the Ukrainian government.

Zelenskyy also appealed to the European Commission to maintain the unity of Europe.

"This is a fundamental interest of the European Union. Therefore, Ukraine appeals to the European Commission so that a representative of the European Commission will take part in this meeting. Enough of Moscow on our lands. Enough misunderstandings," the President wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 20, Polish farmers began tighter restrictions on the movement of vehicles on the border with Ukraine. In particular, Polish farmers blocked the railway near the Shehyni - Medyka checkpoint and dumped grain from a freight car.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on the Polish authorities to give a legal assessment of the actions of protesters on the Polish-Ukrainian border and to ensure the unblocking of the border.

At the same time, the Polish government confirmed that the Ukrainian grain because of which the Ukrainian-Polish border is blocked does not remain in the country itself.