During the new wave of mobilization, russia wants to call up from 400,000 to 700,000 men. Moreover, it will affect Chechnya and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In connection with the catastrophic losses of the occupiers, it is expected that mass forced mobilization of the population will soon begin in the russian federation and in the territories temporarily occupied by it in Ukraine. According to various estimates, its figures may range from 400,000 to 700,000 people," the September 11 summary says.

As noted in the General Staff, this time it is also planned to call up about 40,000 residents of the Chechen Republic, who will probably be used as "blocking units" behind the russian troops. At the same time, among the population of moscow and st. petersburg, the numbers of planned mobilization again remain minimal.

"Ordinary citizens - residents of russian regions, who will be pushed to death by Kadyrov's executioners in the back - will once again go to the front as "cannon fodder," added the military.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the aggressor country of russia mobilizes about 20,000 people every month for the war with Ukraine.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence stated that russia plans to mobilize several hundred thousand more people for the war against Ukraine as part of the already massive mobilization.