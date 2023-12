The aggressor state of russia recruits about 1,000-1,200 people to the army every day to replenish losses in the war with Ukraine.

Deputy Head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi stated this during the event "Ukraine and the world ahead of 2024" on Thursday, December 21.

"We have confirmed intelligence that every day the russian federation is able to call, according to different calculations and in different ways, to the armed forces of russia - recruitment, mobilization - about 1,000-1,200 people. It's daily. If we talk where they go, most of them go to replenish losses. Those are daily losses suffered by the russian aggressor," Skibitskyi emphasized.

In general, the russian federation is trying to maintain the level of staffing of its group, combat units on the contact line, at 92-95% in order to maintain the pace of the offensive. Even losing about a thousand soldiers a day, they replenish these losses every day, Skibitskyi said.

According to him, russia has a large mobilization resource. Today, the russian federation copes without conducting a second powerful wave of mobilization, with replenishing losses and maintaining operational reserves deployed in the occupied territories of Ukraine, said the deputy head of the Defense Intelligence. There is no urgent need for mobilization for the russian federation. Putin does not want the mobilization process to influence the so-called "presidential campaign," Skibitskyi explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 14, russian dictator vladimir putin during a press conference said that there would allegedly be no second wave of mobilization in the russian federation.

British intelligence believes that the aggressor country russia plans to call another 170,000 russians to war against Ukraine.

On December 1, putin signed a decree that increased the number of the armed forces of the russian federation by 170,000 people to 1.3 million troops.