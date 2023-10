Until the presidential election in the aggressor country of the russian federation, which is planned in March 2024, the Kremlin will avoid unpopular political steps, such as announcing new waves of mobilization.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defence on Twitter.

According to a British intelligence report, the presidential election in russia will be held on March 17, 2024. Russian president vladimir putin will almost certainly run again, despite not yet publicly announcing his intention to do so. There is speculation that putin's election campaign will unofficially begin in November 2023.

"While elections in Russia are subject to interference and control by the Kremlin, they remain a core tool of political legitimisation,” it was said.

According to British intelligence, it is almost certain that putin's election campaign will focus on the topic of russia as a separate civilization that needs protection from external enemies. This narrative is often used to justify the actions of the state and consolidate putin's power.

"In the build-up to the election, the Kremlin will almost certainly seek to minimise unpopular policy moves. It is therefore highly unlikely that any further mobilisation wave will be implemented before the March 2024 presidential election,” the British Ministry of Defense notes.

Recall that in September, residents of the terrorist country of russia began to search in Yandex extremely often when their family members would return from the war.