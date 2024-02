Share:













The Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced that Ukraine had assembled a strike group numbering 112,000-114,000 people near their border.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Belarus, Viktor Khrenin, in an interview with the state propaganda TV channel Russia-24.

"Today, there are about 112,000-114,000 (people - ed.) in this group. About 17,000 of them are involved in the direct protection of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border," Khrenin said.

He assured that such a situation does not require the build-up of additional military forces of Belarus on the border with Ukraine.

Let's add that the Ukrainian side does not disclose the number of military personnel deployed on the border with Belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2022, it became known that the Belarusian military conducted reconnaissance of the border Lutsk and Kovel with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles.

We also wrote that Belarus has deployed additional means of electronic warfare in the areas bordering Ukraine.

It will be recalled that earlier in 2023, russian dictator vladimir putin said when russian nuclear weapons would arrive in Belarus.