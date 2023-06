Putin Names Date When Russian Nuclear Weapons Will Appear In Belarus

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin accused of war crimes has said that the aggressor country Russia will begin deploying its nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus in the first half of July 2023.

The Russian news agency Interfax announced this with reference to the statement of Putin during a meeting with the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko in Sochi, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In a conversation with Lukashenko, Putin said that the preparation of the structures necessary for the placement of nuclear weapons will be completed on July 7-8.

"And we will immediately begin measures related to the deployment of appropriate types of weapons on your territory," the dictator said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 31, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko announced the beginning of the restoration of sites for the placement of tactical nuclear weapons.

And in early April, the Minister of Defense of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoigu said that Russia handed over to Belarus aircraft and Iskander systems capable of launching nuclear strikes.