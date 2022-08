Belarus is additionally deploying radio-electronic warfare complexes in the areas bordering Ukraine.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Volyn and Polissia directions, in the border areas with our state, additional deployment of radio-electronic warfare complexes by the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus is being noted," the authority reported.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy continues to hold separate units of the armed forces in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions of Russia.

It conducted artillery fire near Pavlivka, Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Novomykolaivka, Prudianka, Nove, Dementiivka, Pytomnyk, Borshchova, Ruska Lozova, Ruski Tyshky, Petrivka, Bazaliivka, Korobochkyne, Stara Hnylytsia, Ivanivka from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery.

Made an air strike near Mospanove.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Belarus previously carried out reconnaissance with drones in the directions of Lutsk and Kovel in Volyn.

Belarus continued to check the combat readiness of the army until the end of July.