Belarus Conducted Reconnaissance By Drones In Directions Of Lutsk And Kovel In Volyn - AFU

Belarus conducted reconnaissance by drones in the directions of Lutsk and Kovel in Volyn.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, training was held on the communication of control points.

"From the territory of this country, the conduct of aerial reconnaissance by UAVs of the operational-tactical level in the directions of the cities of Lutsk and Kovel of the Volyn region was noted,” the General Staff said.

The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the enemy fired from barrel and rocket artillery at the areas of Khrynivka, Chernihiv region and Tovstodubove, Sumy region.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy is fighting in order to maintain occupied lines and prevent the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Belarus continued to check the combat readiness of its army until the end of July.