Along the Ukrainian border, the aggressor country russia has placed 48 Iskander installations, but most of them have been there since last year.

Deputy Head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Major General Vadym Skibitskyi reported this to Interfax-Ukraine.

“There were 46, now there are 48. Two launchers were added, they made an additional tactical group that is used to launch ballistic missiles from Russia," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence informed about 46 russian installations standing on the border back in September 2023.

As of November last year, the russian federation was armed with about 870 precision missiles of various types. The russians had Iskander-M, Iskander-K and Kalibr missiles the most.

In addition, it turned out that Iran has already provided and will provide russia with about 400 short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missiles.

In addition, russia uses missiles produced in the DPRK for shelling Ukraine. The North Korean ballistic missile, with which the russian military attacked Kharkiv in January 2024, contained hundreds of components manufactured in the United States and Europe.

U.S. Alternate Representative for Special Political Affairs in the United Nations Robert Wood said that russian troops used at least 9 DPRK ballistic missiles to strike cities in Ukraine.