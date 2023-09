The aggressor state of russia has deployed 46 launchers of the Iskander missile complexes along the border with Ukraine for strikes with ballistic and cruise missiles on the objects of Ukrainian civil infrastructure, said the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi. This was stated in a message on the Telegram channel of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Sunday, September 10.

Skibitskyi noted that russia has concentrated more than 420,000 military in the occupied territories of Ukraine, and this is without taking into account the russian guard and other military units and structures of the occupying power.

"The occupation contingent of russia has a large number of tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, MLRSes and missile systems. Along the border with Ukraine, russia has deployed 46 launchers of the Iskander missile complexes, from which it strikes with ballistic and cruise missiles, destroying Ukrainian civil infrastructure objects," emphasized the representative of the Defense Intelligence.

According to him, the aggressor is conducting the most active combat operations in the Kupyansk-Lyman and Maryinka-Donetsk axes in order to enter the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions, but in more than a year and a half of full-scale war, moscow has not achieved any strategic goal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the war in Ukraine is the first war where absolutely all types of weapons were used.

On September 8, the Defense Intelligence representative Vadym Skibitskyi said that the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine identified and numbered strategic objects of the aggressor state of russia, which must be destroyed.

On September 6, Skibitskyi reported that russia currently has at least 585 missiles (not including the Kh-22) capable of a range of over 500 kilometers.