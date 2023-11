Iskanders and Kalibrs most of all. Budanov reports current supply of missiles in russia

About 870 precision missiles of various types are available to the russian occupation army now. Most of all, the russians have Iskander-M, Iskander-K and Kalibr missiles.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi made the corresponding statement in a comment to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, since the spring of this year, the aggressor country has begun to increase the production of missiles, trying to use any loopholes to receive foreign components.

According to intelligence information, now there are about 870 missiles of various types in the reserve of the russian army:

about 290 units of Iskander-M and Iskander-K;

approximately 165 Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles;

approximately 150 Kh-55, Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles;

about 150 Kh-22 and Kh-32 missiles;

approximately 80 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

Skibitskyi added that last year the indicators were almost similar, which indicates the ability of the russian federation to support the production of missiles.

"It is clear that russians cannot use their missiles completely either - at least 30% of them must keep in stock. If they again launch almost everything on our energy system and do not achieve a result, then again someone will fly from the post," said Skibitskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the representative of the Defense Intelligence Vadym Skibitskyi told when the occupiers can begin massive shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure facilities.

Recall that back in September it became known that the russians are exploring energy infrastructure to plan future shelling.