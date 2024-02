Share:













After the capture of Avdiivka, the russian army needs time for re-equipment and rest, but in the coming weeks they will try to expand their territorial achievements.

This is stated in the intelligence update of the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom, published on X on February 20.

British intelligence noted that over the past week, russian forces took control of Avdiivka and the Coke Plant north of the city, heavy battles for which have been fought since October 2023.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces withdrew to defensive positions west of Avdiivka.

"It is likely that Russian forces lack the combat effectiveness to immediately exploit the capture of Avdiivka and will require a period of rest and refit.

In coming weeks Russia will likely seek to gradually extend its territorial control beyond Avdiivka," the review said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 17, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, instructed to begin the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka.

Later, the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said that during the withdrawal, part of the Ukrainian military was captured by the invaders.

Meanwhile, the russians shot a group of Ukrainian soldiers who had previously surrendered.