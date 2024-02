Share:













Copied



The Armed Forces of Ukraine leave Avdiivka, moving to defense on more favorable lines.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi has announced this on Facebook.

The military leader justified his decision with a difficult situation around the city of Avdiivka and to avoid the encirclement and preserve the life and health of our servicemen.

"Our soldiers adequately fulfilled their military duty, did everything possible to destroy the best Russian military units, inflict significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment. We take measures to stabilize the situation and maintain our positions. The lives of military personnel are the highest value. We will return Avdiivka anyway. GLORY TO UKRAINE!" said Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi in his post on the social network.

In turn, the commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi in a message on Telegram reported that in accordance with the order received, military units left Avdiivka for pre-prepared positions and encirclement was not allowed.

"In a situation where the enemy is advancing on the corpses of its own soldiers with the advantage of ten to one shells, under constant bombing - this is the only correct decision," said Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, due to high losses of personnel near Avdiivka, Donetsk Region, the russian occupiers place the bodies of the military in abandoned schools, and the enemy's deployment of mobile crematoriums was also noticed.