Six Ukrainian soldiers who could not get out of the Zenit position in Avdiivka were shot by the russian occupiers.

It was reported by Ukrainian analysts of the DeepState project.

"The comrades identified the fighters from a video that recently was circulated by Muscovites on the network. In the footage, the bodies shot are in the room of Garage No. 1. The museum was located on the territory of the former Zenit military station," the report said.

The military in position in the former Zenit military station was encircled for several days. They ran out of water and ammunition. The wounded military, who could not get out of the battle by themselves with battle, remained encircled. The evacuation transport they were promised did not come.

"There were 4 non-walking guys (injured) and 2 still walking, who had no chance to break through without evacuation," the social network noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 17, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the Armed Forces were leaving Avdiivka, moving to defense on more favorable lines.

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, said that Ukraine would turn to international humanitarian organizations and intermediary countries because of a ‘certain number’ of captured Ukrainian soldiers in Avdiivka.

U.S. President Joe Biden said that the Ukrainian military was forced to withdraw from Avdiivka on the morning of February 17 due to a lack of ammunition due to the inaction of the U.S. Congress.