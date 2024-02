Share:













The commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said that Ukraine would turn to international humanitarian organizations and intermediary countries because of a "certain number" of captured Ukrainian soldiers in Avdiivka.

The commander announced this on Telegram.

"Covering the organized exit of our units from Avdiivka, the artillery of the Tavria OSTG performed almost 400 fire missions...

The withdrawal of personnel from Avdiivka took place in accordance with a plan developed taking into account various scenarios and a possible change in the operational situation. Nevertheless, at the final stage of the operation, under pressure from the prevailing enemy forces, a number of Ukrainian servicemen were captured," the General stated.

Tarnavskyi stressed that the relevant Ukrainian institutions will turn to international humanitarian organizations and intermediary countries to ensure the humane treatment of russians with prisoners of war.