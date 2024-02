To sign security agreement between Ukraine and Italy, it remains to finalize latest details - Formiche

Italy is almost ready to sign a long-term agreement on security cooperation with Ukraine, now the latest details are being worked out.

This is stated in the material by the Italian edition Formiche with reference to its own sources, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We only need to finalize the latest details, and then Italy, following the UK, France and Germany, will sign a long-term security agreement with Ukraine. This is not long, diplomatic sources say, without specifying possible dates," the publication writes.

Journalists suggest that the signing of the agreement could take place on February 24 - the second anniversary of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

On this day, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni convened a meeting of the G7 leaders, a forum headed by Italy this year.

"The Italian deal should be more like French than German," the publication said.

The publication also reports that the Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed the support of Ukraine from Italy and G7 and announced that the eighth Italian aid package "will be in Ukraine these days."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 16, during a working visit to France, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an agreement with French President Emmanuel Macron on security cooperation between Ukraine and France, which, in particular, provides for France's allocation of EUR 3 billion of military assistance to Ukraine in 2024.

On February 16, Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support between Ukraine and Germany, which, in particular, provides support for Ukraine at the level of more than EUR 7 billion for 2024.

On January 12, Ukraine agreed with the United Kingdom on security guarantees.

The United Kingdom became the first country with which Ukraine concluded such a document in accordance with the Joint Declaration of G7 on Support for Ukraine of July 12, 2023.

