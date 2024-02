A burning russian plane probably fell in Mariupol District; explosions heard in the city – Andriushchenko

On the morning of February 19, in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region, there were reports of a burning plane falling outside the city and explosions.

This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

"Mariupol. Not just loud, but fiery! It is reported that a burning plane has fallen in the area of the village of Rybatske. In addition, the city continues to hear explosions," the message reads.

Mariupol. Resistance informs that explosions rang out twice and also points to the destruction of a russian plane.

The Mariupol City Council confirms that a russian plane was probably shot down near the village of Rybatske, and explosions were heard in various areas of the city. Meanwhile, the russian occupiers announced the operation of anti-aircraft defense.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of February 18, the Defense Forces destroyed another russian Su-34 fighter jet. In addition, air defense destroyed 12 Shaheds and a Kh-59 missile.

On February 17, units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) destroyed three russian fighters in the Eastern direction at once - two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter.

On February 17, after defeating the fighter jet of the aggressor state of the russian federation, the enemy pilot directed the plane to the populated areas of the Luhansk Region.