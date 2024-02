AFU were forced to withdraw from Avdiivka due to lack of ammunition due to US Congress inaction - Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden said that the Ukrainian military was forced to withdraw from Avdiivka on the morning of February 17 due to a lack of ammunition due to the inaction of the U.S. Congress.

This is stated in the message of the press service of the White House.

So, Biden held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on February 17 to emphasize the United States' commitment to continuing support for Ukraine ahead of the two-year anniversary of russia's full-scale invasion.

"Ukraine’s military was forced to withdraw from Avdiivka after Ukrainian soldiers had to ration ammunition due to dwindling supplies as a result of congressional inaction, resulting in Russia’s first notable gains in months,” the report said.

It is indicated that Biden stressed the need for urgent adoption by Congress of a bill on additional funding for national security to ensure Ukrainian forces.

The U.S. President also confirmed the strong bipartisan support in the U.S. government and among the American people for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as the need to hold the russian government responsible for its actions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the U.S. House of Representatives decided to go on hiatus until February 28, without voting for a bill on financial assistance to Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden stressed that failure to support Ukraine at this critical moment "will never be forgotten."