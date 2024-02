AFU destroy over 1,000 occupiers, 3 aircraft and 53 AFVs per day. General Staff updates losses of russians

Over the past day, February 17, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,080 occupiers, the total number of losses of enemy personnel is 402,430. In addition, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 3 russian aircraft, 53 armored fighting vehicles, 11 tanks and 26 UAVs.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 02/18/24 approximately amounted to:

personnel ‒ about 402,430 (+ 1,080) people,

tanks ‒ 6,487 (+ 11) units,

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 12,198 (+ 53) units,

artillery systems - 9,709 (+ 40) units,

MLRS - 984 (+ 0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 674 (+ 3) units,

aircraft - 335 (+ 3) units,

helicopters - 325 (+ 0) units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 7,449 (+ 36),

cruise missiles ‒ 1,898 (+ 2),

ships/boats ‒ 25 (+ 0) units,

submarines - 1 (+ 0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 12,736 (+ 2) units,

special equipment ‒ 1,540 (+ 7).

The data is being clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Saturday, February 17, russian occupation troops on the Zaporizhzhia axis launched an attempt at an offensive that the Defense Forces defeated.

Meanwhile, on the morning of February 18, the Defense Forces destroyed another russian Su-34 fighter. In addition, air defense destroyed 12 Shaheds and a Kh-59 missile.

Recall that on February 17, units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three russian fighters in the Eastern direction at once - two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter.