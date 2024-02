Share:













On Saturday, February 17, russian occupation troops on the Zaporizhzhia axis launched an attempt at an offensive that the Defense Forces defeated.

The West Operational Command has reported this.

"The defense forces on the Zaporizhzhia axis defeated yesterday's offensive of the Russians," the report said.

It is indicated that 18 units of enemy equipment were destroyed, of which 3 were tanks, as well as about 70 russian soldiers were liquidated, 80 were injured.

"After the offensive, the russians withdrew to their previous positions. The offensive involved 30 pieces of equipment and quite a lot of enemy personnel," said the West OC.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last day on the Zaporizhzhia axis, the enemy 13 times unsuccessfully tried to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops west of Verbove and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region.

Earlier, Dmytro Lykhovii, a spokesman for the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, denied information on the preparation by russian troops of a large-scale offensive in the Zaporizhzhia Region.