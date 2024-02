Share:













During the four months of the most intense battles for Avdiivka, the russian occupiers lost more than 47,000 in military and more than 100 tanks. Such losses did not stop them from further assaults.

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, announced this in a statement on Telegram.

"On the Avdiivka axis, with their courage, resilience and heroism, the Ukrainian defenders inflicted huge losses on the enemy and destroyed a significant reserve of Russian invaders, which they planned to use in other areas of the front for offensive actions," Tarnavskyi wrote.

In total, during the largest battles near Avdiivka (from October 10, 2023 to February 17, 2024), enemy losses amounted to:

personnel - 47,186 people;

tanks - 364;

artillery systems - 248;

combat armored vehicles - 748;

aircraft - 5.

At the same time, the attempts of the invaders to capture Avdiivka have been ongoing for 10 years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 17, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the Armed Forces were leaving Avdiivka, moving to defense on more favorable lines.

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, said that Ukraine would turn to international humanitarian organizations and intermediary countries because of a ‘certain number’ of captured Ukrainian soldiers in Avdiivka.

U.S. President Joe Biden said that the Ukrainian military was forced to withdraw from Avdiivka on the morning of February 17 due to a lack of ammunition due to the inaction of the U.S. Congress.