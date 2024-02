Share:













As of Saturday morning, Polish farmers continue to block the movement of Ukrainian trucks on access roads to 6 checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border, about 3,300 trucks are currently in line to enter Ukraine.

The speaker of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andrii Demchenko announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A spokesman for the State Border Service recalled that on February 16, Polish protesters also began to block the Korczowa-Krakovets checkpoint.

"As of today, there are about 3,300 cargo vehicles in queues on the other side of the border, in the direction of our state, together in these six directions," said Demchenko.

Also, according to him, thousands of trucks are waiting in line to leave Ukraine, but in this case, drivers do not need to be physically at the border - thanks to the eCherha (eQueue) they can expect to cross the border in more comfortable places.

The speaker noted that the largest queue is observed at the Krakovets checkpoint - 1,600 trucks, as well as in the direction of the Yahodyn checkpoint - about 550 trucks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 16, Polish farmers blocked the movement of trucks through the Korczowa-Krakovets checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

As of February 13, five checkpoints were blocked at the border with Poland.

On February 9, Polish farmers resumed the blockade of the border with Ukraine.