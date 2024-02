Polish farmers block another checkpoint on border with Ukraine

On February 16, Polish farmers blocked the movement of trucks through the Korczowa-Krakovets checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

This is announced by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to information from Polish border guards, today around 11:10 a.m. on the territory of Poland on the road near the Korczowa checkpoint, adjacent to the Ukrainian Krakovets, Polish farmers started blocking traffic for cargo vehicles. In this regard, traffic complications are possible both for departure from Poland and for entry," the message reads.

About 1,730 trucks are waiting to enter Ukraine on the territory of Poland.

According to the report, there are no plans to obstruct the movement of buses and passenger vehicles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 15, Ukrainian carriers started a protest near the international checkpoint Yahodyn - Dorohusk in response to the actions of Polish farmers.

As of February 13, 5 checkpoints were blocked on the border with Poland.

On February 9, Polish farmers renewed the blockade of the border with Ukraine.