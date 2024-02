Share:













On February 12, Polish farmers blocked the movement of trucks through the Zosyn-Ustyluр and Uhryniv - Dolhobychuv checkpoints and again blocked the Medyka - Shehyni checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

This was announced by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, at 10:10 a.m., the protest actions of Polish farmers began near the Zosyn checkpoint. The protesters intend to let 3 trucks through per hour. Passenger cars, buses, vehicles with humanitarian aid, as well as vehicles up to 3.5 tons in in both directions will be issued in the usual mode," the message says.

The movement of trucks near the Dolhobychuv checkpoint is also blocked, the participants of the protest intend to let 2 trucks per hour pass in both directions.

"In addition, the blocking in the direction of the checkpoints Medyka - Shehyni has been renewed. It is planned to allow 1 truck per hour. The protest will not extend to the passage of cars and buses," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 9, Polish farmers renewed the blockade of the border with Ukraine.

Earlier, Polish farmers announced a new strike starting on February 9, during which they plan to block all checkpoints on the border with Ukraine for a month.

Polish farmers were outraged by the decision of the European Commission of January 31, which proposed to extend the abolition of customs duties for Ukrainian goods for another year.