The aggressor state of russia used missiles from North Korea to attack Ukraine.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Andrii Kostin, announced this on the air of Suspilne on Thursday, January 11.

"Regarding North Korea, the other day we received the first evidence of the russian army's use of missiles manufactured in this country. The results of a preliminary scientific and technical examination confirm that the missile launched on January 2 over the central part of Kharkiv is a short-range missile developed by North Korea," said the Prosecutor General.

Kostin noted that military experts from the interdepartmental working group at the Prosecutor General's Office were at the site of the attack and did a preliminary inspection and analysis of the missile parts. According to him, in order to confirm the origin of the weapons, a comprehensive commission examination and joint systematic work of prosecutors, investigators and experts is ongoing. Experts are also looking for other fragments of ammunition at the sites of recent attacks by the aggressor in the Odesa and Kharkiv Regions, Kostin said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 4, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby stated that the russian occupation forces have already twice used North Korean ballistic missiles to attack Ukraine.

Also, on January 4, the American publication The Wall Street Journal reported that russia bought a batch of ballistic missiles from North Korea.

On January 5, the Air Force stated that they could not yet confirm the use by the aggressor state of russia of ballistic missiles from North Korea for strikes on Ukraine.