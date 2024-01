On Monday, January 29, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down a russian Su-34 fighter jet in the Luhansk Region.

This follows from a statement by the spokesperson for the AFU General Staff, Andrii Kovaliov on the air of the telethon.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the full-scale war, russia has lost 332 aircraft and 324 helicopters.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, according to the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, the russian ground forces lost approximately 2,600 main battle tanks and 4,900 other armored vehicles from the beginning of the war to January 25, 2024.

And according to the official data of the AFU General Staff, as of January 28, the russian federation lost 6,280 tanks and 11,671 armored fighting vehicles.

Meanwhile, on the last day, on January 28, the military from Ukraine successfully destroyed another 1,070 russian soldiers. In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, russia has lost about 383,180 of its military personnel.