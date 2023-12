On Friday, December 22, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three russian Su-34 fighter-bombers in the Southern axis.

This was reported by the Commander of Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk.

"On the night of December 22, 2023, I received a message from the occupiers on a piece of a downed Shahed with the serial number "Ы": "Die, b******". Great idea! Here is our answer! Today at noon in the Southern axis - minus three russian fighter-bomber Su-34! Eternal flight, "brothers!" Oleshchuk wrote.

In the post, the Commander also thanked the soldiers for their combat work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of Thursday morning, December 21, amounted to 1,080 occupiers. Thus, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is approximately 350,270 troops. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 14 tanks, 31 armored combat vehicles and 20 enemy artillery systems.