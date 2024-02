Share:













Copied



President of the United States Joe Biden issued an official statement regarding the death of russian opposition leader Aleksey Navalny and stressed that russian dictator vladimir putin was responsible for his death. The American president called for funding for Ukraine, since "this event reminds you of what rates are now at stake."

He said this during a press conference, quotes the press service of the White House.

"Reports of his death, if they’re true — and I have no reason to believe they’re not — Russian authorities are going to tell their own story. But make no mistake — make no mistake, Putin is responsible for Navalny’s death. Putin is responsible,” he said.

The U.S. President stressed that what happened to Navalny is another proof of putin's cruelty.

“What has happened to Navalny is yet more proof of Putin’s brutality. No one should be fooled — not in Russia, not at home, not anywhere in the world. Putin does not only target his [the] citizens of other countries, as we’ve seen what’s going on in Ukraine right now, he also inflicts terrible crimes on his own people,” the U.S. President emphasized.

According to Biden, this event is reminiscent of what the stakes are now on the line, so there is a need to ensure that Ukraine can continue to defend itself from putin's brutal attacks and war crimes.

“Now, as I’ve said before, and I mean this in the literal sense: History is watching. History is watching the House of Representatives. The failure to support Ukraine at this critical moment will never be forgotten. It’s going to go down in the pages of history. It really is. It’s consequential,” he said.

The U.S. President stressed that now is the time for even greater unity between NATO countries to counter the threat posed by putin's russia.

"You know, I send my deepest condolences to Aleksey’s staff and supporters who are going to continue his work despite this loss, despite all of Putin’s desperate attempts to stamp out the opposition,” Biden added.

Responding to a question from reporters, he noted that the United States does not yet know exactly what happened, "but there is no doubt that the death of Navalny was a consequence of something that Putin and his — and his thugs did."

Biden was also asked about his promise of "devastating" consequences if Navalny died in a Russian prison, to which he stressed that it was three years ago and since then russia has already experienced consequences.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 16, the Federal Penitentiary Service of russia officially announced the death of russian opposition leader Aleksey Navalny in the colony.

The European Union holds the russian leadership responsible for the death of russian opposition politician Aleksey Navalny.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also commented on the information about Navalny's death, in particular, they blamed the head of the aggressor state of russia vladimir putin for his death.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he was deeply saddened and concerned by reports of the death of russian opposition leader Aleksey Navalny and demanded clarity.