Share:













Copied



Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died in the colony. This information was officially confirmed by the Federal Penitentiary Service on February 16. This is reported by the local service’s directorate.

"Convict A. A. Navalny felt bad after the walk and fainted almost immediately. Medical workers of the institution arrived immediately, an ambulance team was called. All necessary resuscitation measures were carried out, but they did not give positive results. Emergency medical doctors declared the death of the convict," the message says.

It is noted that Navalny died in the Polyarny Volk [Polar Wolf] penitentiary in the village of Kharp.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, imprisoned russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was taken to a correctional facility north of the Arctic Circle after losing contact with him for two weeks.

It was also previously reported that russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's health condition is deteriorating due to severe stomach pain, which may indicate that he has been poisoned with a slow-acting substance.