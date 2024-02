Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have commented on the death of russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a russian colony, in particular, they blamed the head of the aggressor state of russia vladimir putin for his death.

Zelenskyy and Scholz said this during their conversation with the media, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Scholz began talking to the media with comments on information about Navalny's death. He, in particular, noted that there is no final confirmation yet, but Germany proceeds from the fact that Navalny died with high probability in a russian prison.

"It depresses us very much... We know very well what kind of regime this is: whoever is critical, whoever is pro-democracy, they have to fear for their lives and for their safety. So we're stunned, we think of his wife, kids, friends, followers. It's just terrible and it's a sign how Russia has changed. Unfortunately, this process began a long time ago and it moved away from democracy. It's not a democracy for a long time," the German chancellor said.

Scholz recalled meeting Navalny in Berlin while he was being treated for the effects of poisoning by russian intelligence services.

Zelenskyy also commented on the news of Navalny's death.

"Obviously, he is killed by Putin, as are thousands of others tortured, tormented by this creature alone. Putin does not care who dies, so that only he retains his position and that is why he should not keep anything. Putin must lose everything, he must lose everything and be responsible for what he has done," Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 16, the Federal Penitentiary Service of russia reported that russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was serving his sentence in the colony, died.

On Friday, February 16, Zelenskyy arrived in Germany to meet with Scholz and participate in the Munich Security Conference. They signed a security agreement between Ukraine and Germany.