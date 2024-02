Zelenskyy arrives in Germany to meet with Scholz and participate in Munich Security Conference

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Germany for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and participation in the Munich Security Conference.

Zelenskyy announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Two important days are ahead. Planned meetings with partners in Germany and France, new agreements and participation in the Munich Security Conference. New security architecture for Ukraine, new opportunities. We are doing everything to end the war on fair Ukrainian terms as soon as possible and ensure reliable peace," he noted.

Zelenskyy added to the message a photo in which he is being met near the plane, among those who meet him - the Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Office of the President announced earlier that Zelenskyy will visit Germany and France on February 16-17 for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, on February 17 he will speak at the Munich Security Conference, and will also hold a number of bilateral meetings at its the fields

Bilateral agreements with Germany and France on security guarantees are expected to be signed during the trip.