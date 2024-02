Share:













On the morning of February 13, it was reported that Polish farmers blocked five checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. There are more than a thousand trucks in line.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the State Border Service of Ukraine, Andrii Demchenko, on the air of the telethon.

"As of now (they are blocking - ed.) five checkpoints," he said.

According to him, until 10:00 a.m. yesterday, Polish farmers blocked two directions: Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska. And already after 10:00 a.m., they resumed the blockade of Shehyni. They expanded the geography of their actions in the direction of the Ustyluh and Uhryniv checkpoints.

"Actually, these are five directions where traffic for trucks is blocked on the territory of Poland," Demchenko added.

He said that a small number of trucks are being passed. In fact, in an hour, 1-2-3 cars can pass in each of the directions both to Poland and to the exit.

"Everything depends on the organizers and participants and their desire to let cars pass through their conditional places where they block traffic. Fortunately, traffic is not blocked for other categories of transport. Passenger cars and buses cross the border freely in both directions," the spokesperson explained.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 11, Polish protesters dumped grain from Ukrainian trucks on the road to the border crossing in Dorohusk.

In addition, on February 12, Polish farmers started protest actions at three more checkpoints on the border with Ukraine.

On February 9, Polish farmers renewed the blockade of the border with Ukraine.