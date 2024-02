Share:













Ukrainian carriers on February 15 began a protest at the Yahodyn - Dorohusk international checkpoint in response to the actions of Polish farmers.

Suspilne announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

15 trucks of Ukrainian carriers and approximately 20 cars arrived at the border in a convoy.

In Yahodyn, the protest started at approximately 11 a.m.

Law enforcement officers are on duty at the venue of the protest.

Ukrainian carriers and drivers who took part in the protest plan to stop and hinder the movement of Ukraine to the drivers of Polish trucks, which drive around the single line at the Yahodyn - Dorohusk checkpoint.

Preliminarily, Ukrainian carriers plan to be at the border until March 10.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian carriers planned to go to their own protest at the Yahodyn - Dorohusk checkpoint.

On February 9, Polish farmers resumed the blockade of the border with Ukraine.