President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced the position of the special commissioner of the President for the implementation of international security guarantees and the development of the defense forces of Ukraine into the structure of the Office of the President and appointed Yevhen Moysiuk to this position.

This is stated in decrees No. 77 and No. 79 of February 13, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To appoint Yevhen Heorhiyovych Moysiuk as the Special Commissioner of the President of Ukraine on the Implementation of International Security Guarantees and the Development of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," reads decree No. 79.

In the traditional evening video address, Zelenskyy, commenting on this appointment, noted that the reboot of state institutions is underway.

"The reboot of the institutions of our state is underway. In particular, the Defense Forces. And today - also the diplomatic forces. Lieutenant General Yevhen Moysiuk has been appointed as a special commissioner and will deal with the implementation of international security guarantees for Ukraine and the development of the Defense Forces. We are creating a fundamentally new system of security relations for Ukraine with the leading states of the world, and every element of such relations must be fully implemented. So that there is no declarativeness," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Ukraine already has a security agreement with Great Britain, and new ambitious agreements are being prepared, and not only with European forces.

Moysiuk, 44, was previously the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (2021-2024), Commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (2019-2021).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 8, Zelenskyy appointed the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Valerii Zaluzhnyi.