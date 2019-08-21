Poltorak Appoints Moisiuk As Commander Of Air Assault Forces To Replace Elected MP Zabrodskyi

Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak appointed Major General Yevhen Moisiuk as Commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces instead of Major General Mykhailo Zabrodskyi, who was elected as a Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity party list.

Poltorak wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Poltorak noted that Moisiuk repeatedly showed heroism and courage in defending the territorial integrity of Ukraine, his experience will allow to develop and strengthen the potential of the Air Assault Forces.

Moisiuk led the defense of the Donetsk airport, was the commander of the 81st airmobile brigade (2014-2018), since 2018 - the First Deputy Commander of the Air Assault Forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zabrodskyi had previously stated that he did not intend to resign from the army in connection with his election to the Verkhovna Rada.