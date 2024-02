Share:













On February 12, Polish farmers again block two checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border, more than a thousand trucks are in queues.

This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andrii Demchenko, on the air of the telethon.

He reminded that blocking occurs in two directions.

"Participants in this blockade prevent the movement of freight vehicles in the directions of the Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska checkpoints. Earlier, the direction of the Shehyni checkpoint was unblocked, which was also blocked. Now the traffic is moving, but it is possible that such actions may happen again," Demchenko said.

According to him, there are currently 1,050 trucks in queue on the territory of Poland in the direction of Ukraine in two blocked directions, 400 of which are near the Rava-Ruska checkpoint and 650 - near the Yahodyn checkpoint.

"In addition, we have a queue of about 1,000 freight vehicles in the direction of the Krakovets checkpoint. This direction was not blocked and is not blocked, but the queue arose because other directions are blocked and drivers and carriers are looking for alternative directions in order to cross the border," added the spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service.

He added that as of this morning, there are also 200 trucks waiting to cross the border to Ukraine in the direction of the Shehyni checkpoint.

"But in the direction of Shehyni and Krakovets, the activity and intensity of traffic for trucks is ensured in accordance with the carrying capacity. Also, in those directions where the movement of vehicles is blocked, it is possible to cross the border by cars and buses. Traffic for this category of transport is not blocked by protesters," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 9, Polish farmers renewed the blockade of the border with Ukraine.

On February 9, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that Polish farmers will prevent the transshipment of Ukrainian agricultural goods from rail to road transport.

It will be recalled that Polish farmers have announced a new strike starting on February 9, during which they plan to block all checkpoints on the border with Ukraine for a month.