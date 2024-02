On the morning of February 9, Polish protesters are going to block the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint. This time the blockade is organized by farmers. It will last until March 9.

This was reported in the State Customs Service.

"Currently, Polish customs officers have informed that the blocking of the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint point should begin at 11:00 a.m. Kyiv time on February 9 with the use of agricultural machinery. The protest action has been agreed by the local authorities until March 9, 2024," the message reads.

During the blockade, the protesters are going to allow all buses and 1 truck each way in both directions during an hour.

Humanitarian aid and fuel tankers will be allowed to enter Ukraine without hindrance.

Regarding other checkpoints, information is being clarified. Meetings with representatives of the Polish customs administration are planned.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poland intends to apply to the European Commission with the demand to return the permit system for Ukrainian drivers.

From 09:00 a.m. on January 4, Polish farmers from the Oszukana Wieś (Deceived Village) organization renewed the blockade of the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the border with Ukraine. However, the blockade was soon lifted.

Farmers from the Deceived Village began to block the crossing in Medyka from November 23, 2023. On December 24, they announced that they would suspend their protest action until the beginning of January, and if their demands are met, they may not resume it. At the end of December, the governments of Ukraine and Poland agreed on an action plan for unblocking the border.