Defense Minister Rustem Umierov held the first working meeting with the new Commander-in-Chief Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, at which, in particular, they discussed the action plan of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 2024.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Discussed the issue of a detailed action plan of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 2024," the statement said.

Umierov stressed the importance of establishing a logistics system and timely satisfaction of the military with the necessary needs, as well as the need to establish an effective system of rotations and rest of units.

The Minister of Defense and the Commander-in-Chief also discussed improving the quality of training, maintaining training centers, training new instructors and taking into account modern experience.

Special attention was paid to the creation of a new kind of forces of the AFU - the Unmanned Systems Forces.

"We expect new solutions, a generalization of experience. And most importantly - technical tasks for the development of new samples - those that will create a strategic advantage for us tomorrow," said Umierov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 8, Zelenskyy appointed Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, instead of Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

