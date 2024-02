Zelenskyy expecting from Syrskyi realistic plan of actions of Armed Forces of Ukraine for 2024

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects from the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi a realistic plan of actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 2024.

Zelenskyy announced this in his evening video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I expect such changes in the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the near future: a realistic, detailed plan of actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 2024 should appear on the table. Given the real situation on the battlefield now and the prospects," he said.

Also, according to him, every combat brigade on the first line should receive effective Western weapons, there should be a fair redistribution of such weapons in favor of the first front line.

In addition, it is necessary to solve problems with logistics.

"We need to solve problems with logistics. Avdiivka should not wait for the generals to find out where drones were stuck in their warehouses," he said.

Zelenskyy also stressed that every general should know the front.

"If the general does not know the front, he does not serve Ukraine," he added.

Zelenskyy also noted that an excessive and unjustified number of people in the headquarters should be corrected, an effective rotation system should be built in the army.

In addition, according to the President, it is necessary to improve the quality of training of soldiers - only trained soldiers should be on the first line.

Zelenskyy noted that Syrskyi will present the restarted team of the Armed Forces of Ukraine soon.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy appointed Syrskyi Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Zelenskyy stressed that 2024 can be successful for Ukraine only provided effective changes are made in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that he met with Zaluzhnyi and thanked him for two years of defense of Ukraine, and also discussed the necessary update of the Armed Forces. Zelenskyy added that he suggested that Zaluzhnyi continue to be in the team.