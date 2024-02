The new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has told what new tasks he faces.

Syrskyi has said this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"New challenges are on the agenda. First of all, this is a clear and detailed planning of the actions of all military authorities, associations, formations and units, taking into account the needs of the front in the latest weapons coming from international partners," he said.

He added that the fastest and most rational distribution and delivery of everything necessary for combat units was and remains the main task of military logistics.

Syrskyi also noted that the task of headquarters of all levels is to know all the needs of the front without exception and to control the situation in each of its areas.

"It is the qualification of personnel of military control bodies that is crucial for the development and successful implementation of ideas and plans," he stressed.

Syrskyi also stressed that the life and health of military personnel have always been and is the main value of the Ukrainian army.

"Therefore, the balance between the performance of combat missions and the restoration of units and subdivisions with the intensification of training and learning of personnel remains more relevant than ever," he said.

According to him, the introduction of new technical solutions and the scaling of successful experience, such as the use of unmanned systems, modern electronic warfare tools is one of the future vectors for building victory in the liberation war of Ukraine.

"Only changes and continuous improvement of the means and methods of warfare will make it possible to succeed on this path," he stressed.

Syrskyi added that a reliable rear is one of the main components of overall success in the war.

He thanked the former leaders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and veterans who during the 10 years of the russian-Ukrainian war made every possible effort to restore and gain the capabilities of the Ukrainian Army, as well as separately - comrades and comradesses, with whom he served in the ranks of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, instead of Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

