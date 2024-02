The replacement of Valerii Zaluzhnyi with Oleksandr Syrskyi does not indicate instability within Ukraine.

John Kirby, the Coordinator for Strategic Communications of the U.S. National Security Council, announced this at a briefing on February 8.

He recalled that Zelenskyy is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, so he has the right to decide who will lead the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"That’s what civilian control is all about. We know that. And we’ll work with whoever he has in charge of his military. We’ll continue to work with our Ukrainian counterparts," Kirby added.

He stressed that Zaluzhny's resignation does not indicate the "instability" of the situation in Ukraine.

At the same time, Kirby did not confirm that Kyiv and Washington had previously discussed Zaluzhnyi’s resignation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 8, Defense Minister Rustem Umierov said that a decision was made on the need to replace the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On February 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, instead of Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

The Office of the President then stated that the decision on the resignation of Valerii Zaluzhnyi from the post of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as updating the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is necessary to revise the tactics of actions and to prevent stagnation along the front line.

Recall, on January 29, some representatives of the media, politicians and journalists announced the resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi.