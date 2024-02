The decision on the resignation of Valerii Zaluzhnyi from the post of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as to update the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is necessary to revise the tactics of actions and to prevent stagnation along the front line.

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, wrote about this on his Telegram channel on Thursday, February 8.

Podoliak noted that President Zelenskyy decided to systematically update the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The decision is due to the need to revise the tactics of actions that did not fully ensure the proper result last year, to prevent stagnation along the front line, which negatively affects public sentiment, to find new functional and high-tech solutions that will allow you to keep and develop the initiative, as well as the importance of launching the process of reforming managerial principles in the army," Podoliak wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 8, Defense Minister Rustem Umierov said that a decision was made on the need to replace the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On February 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, instead of Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Recall, on January 29, some representatives of the media, politicians and journalists announced the resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi.