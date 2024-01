After spreading information about the possible resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Ministry of Defense published an appeal to journalists without specifying which information is false.

"Dear journalists, we immediately respond to everyone: No, this is not true," the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Note that a little earlier journalist Roman Tsymbaliuk claimed that a new Commander-in-Chief appeared in Ukraine.

Besides, Member of the 8th convocation Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Beryslav Bereza wrote about the dismissal of Zaluzhnyi and said that the information was true.

"Zaluzhnyi refused an offer to head the NSDC or become an ambassador. He's a military man. He is not interested in positions. And now the ambassadors of the G7 are calling the Office of the President… We are waiting for a Presidential Decree. They can't delay forever. By the way, Budanov and Syrskyi refuse the post of the Commander-in-Chief. And I am very interested in whether they will be convinced, or will they look for new candidates?" wrote Bereza.

In addition, a journalist, the editor-in-chief of the Censor.NET publication Yurii Butusov claims that the main contender for the post of the Commander-in-Chief is the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov.