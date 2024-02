There is not enough ammunition in AFU, military forced to make difficult decisions - Kirby

Military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are forced to save ammunition because they are afraid that they may run out and the occupiers are trying to take advantage of this to attack Ukrainian positions and peaceful cities more.

This was announced by the coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, during a briefing in Washington.

"We know that in some units, the Ukrainian military is very, very careful about distributing their ammunition because they are starting to worry that they are running out of supplies," Kirby noted.

He added that Ukrainian commanders in individual areas must also determine which longer-range systems to use now and which not due to the lack of new tranches of military aid.

"The russians know about this and that is why they continue the attacks with drones and missiles in order to force the Ukrainians to spend their air defense equipment, which - and they know about it - is not being replenished now," said the representative of the administration.

During the briefing, Kirby stated that the russians want to have an operational base in the Avdiyivka area. It is a starting point, a logistics center, but the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to fight for it.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, promised to "bury" the bill on border security, which also includes funds for assistance to Ukraine.

In late January, the US Department of Defense announced that without support from Congress, the department cannot provide military aid to Ukraine.

Earlier, the US President's administration warned of "catastrophic consequences" if Congress does not approve aid to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Biden threatened to veto the project to support Israel without aid to Ukraine.