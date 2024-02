Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Holos faction, announced that the draft resolution on the dismissal of the MP from the Servant of the People faction Maryana Bezuhla was included in the agenda of today's parliament session.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"You won’t believe it, but resolution No. 10391 on the dismissal of Bezuhla from the position of deputy chairman of the Defense Committee... is being put to a vote today..." he wrote.

However, according to him, the corresponding issue was included in the agenda at number 27.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 11, the Verkhovna Rada did not consider the dismissal of Bezuhla, although at the last meeting the work of the parliament was paralyzed in order to consider this issue.

According to the draft resolution (No. 10391 of January 6), the National Security Committee recommends to the Verkhovna Rada to recall MP Bezuhla from the position of deputy chairman of the committee "due to circumstances that make it impossible for her to fulfill her duties."

The former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, the head of the inter-factional association Smart Politics Dmytro Razumkov promises to register a criminal case through the court against the Speaker of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk, who is defending MP from the Servant of the People faction Maryana Bezuhla from dismissal.